3.76 BYN
2.95 BYN
3.46 BYN
Von der Leyen: EU Countries Should Take Loans to Fund Arms for Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Von der Leyen: EU Countries Should Take Loans to Fund Arms for Ukrainenews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ea3cea93-d25c-4f1a-95c4-f4c28dc95071/conversions/e15bdba9-d210-4a9d-8c3a-fbed1728318e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ea3cea93-d25c-4f1a-95c4-f4c28dc95071/conversions/e15bdba9-d210-4a9d-8c3a-fbed1728318e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ea3cea93-d25c-4f1a-95c4-f4c28dc95071/conversions/e15bdba9-d210-4a9d-8c3a-fbed1728318e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ea3cea93-d25c-4f1a-95c4-f4c28dc95071/conversions/e15bdba9-d210-4a9d-8c3a-fbed1728318e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Ursula von der Leyen has proposed that EU member states should take out loans to finance weapons purchases for Ukraine. According to her, "Ukraine's military industry is currently operating at only 60% of its capacity, and Kiev needs support."
The origin of the 60% figure remains unclear. It is uncertain whether the President of the European Commission is relaying information provided by representatives of the Kiev regime or if the Commission has its own assessments.
On July 10th, a reconstruction conference for Ukraine will commence in Rome, focusing on investment opportunities. Following the refusal of the American firm BlackRock to seek investors for Ukraine’s development fund—citing a lack of prospects—the outlook for Kiev appears bleak.