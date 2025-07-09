Netanyahu Announces Closer Steps Toward Ceasefire Agreement Between Israel and Hamas in Gaza

Israeli authorities and the Hamas movement have inched closer to formalizing a deal concerning a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages held within the enclave. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disclosed this during an interview with Fox Business, according to BELTA, citing TASS.

“I believe we are drawing nearer to an agreement; I think there are good prospects of reaching one,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that its ground units have commenced operations to encircle the city of Beit Hanoun in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.