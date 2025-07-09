3.76 BYN
Netanyahu Announces Closer Steps Toward Ceasefire Agreement Between Israel and Hamas in Gaza
Israeli authorities and the Hamas movement have inched closer to formalizing a deal concerning a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages held within the enclave. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disclosed this during an interview with Fox Business, according to BELTA, citing TASS.
“I believe we are drawing nearer to an agreement; I think there are good prospects of reaching one,” he stated.
Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that its ground units have commenced operations to encircle the city of Beit Hanoun in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.
On July 6, Israel and Hamas, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, resumed negotiations in Doha aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement and securing the release of Israeli hostages held in the enclave. According to sources cited by Al Arabiya, the consultations are progressing in a positive atmosphere, but no breakthroughs have yet occurred. As noted by Reuters, the primary contentious issue in the negotiations remains Israel’s refusal to guarantee unobstructed and safe access for humanitarian aid into Gaza.