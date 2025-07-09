Kremlin Comments on Trump's Threat to "Bomb Moscow"

The Kremlin finds it difficult to verify the authenticity of the statements made by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding his alleged intentions to "bomb Moscow," noted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov during a briefing. This was reported by TASS.

The Kremlin representative stated that he is not authorized to comment on statements made by an American politician, whether in the U.S. or elsewhere: "I work in Russia, thank God."

He added, "Whether this is a fake or not, we do not know. There are many fakes nowadays. Often, there are many more fakes than truthful information. We always keep this in mind when analyzing various news reports."