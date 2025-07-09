Pakistan Plans to Launch Railway Connection with Russia

Pakistan intends to implement a project to establish direct railway links with Russia, as well as Belarus and Kazakhstan, announced Harun Akhtar Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Industry Affairs. This was reported by TASS.

"Undoubtedly, there are two projects; for one of them, we have signed an agreement to prepare a techno-economic feasibility study between Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, aiming to make the railway connection a reality and to link it with Kazakhstan, Belarus, and Russia, based on a pilot project," he explained in response to a relevant question.