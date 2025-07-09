Lithuania and Finland Start Production of Anti-Personnel Mines

Reuters reports that Lithuania and Finland are beginning their own production of anti-personnel mines, which are set to be deployed along their eastern borders.

Factories of this nature are expected to be operational in approximately six months— a timeline that aligns with the period following their official withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention, a move they announced recently.

It appears that some of the mined equipment will be exported, a measure that could help reduce the financial burden of fortifying their eastern frontiers— an endeavor for which both Vilnius and Helsinki currently lack sufficient funds.