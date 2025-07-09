The President of Serbia has declared that the attempt to orchestrate a color revolution in the country has definitively failed. In recent days, anti-government activists have engaged in only minor skirmishes; for instance, clashes with police took place in the town of Užice.

This spectacle is rather pitiful compared to the massive demonstrations two weeks ago, during which fierce confrontations with law enforcement erupted on the streets of Belgrade. In recent times, the authorities have taken measures to establish links between the organizers of these disturbances and foreign entities.