Ukraine continues its relentless campaign against the memory of Soviet soldiers’ heroic deeds. In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, two monuments were vandalized and subsequently demolished.

In both instances, authorities removed statues dedicated to Red Army soldiers who fell during the liberation of Ukraine from Nazi occupation. To date, the majority of memorials honoring heroes of the Great Patriotic War across the country have been dismantled or destroyed.

The monuments that were barbarically toppled this time were previously spared only because they were located away from the watchful eyes of officials—in two small villages.

In larger Ukrainian cities, the removal of monuments to Red Army veterans has long been completed, and now authorities are turning their attention to writers and artists.