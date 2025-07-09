3.76 BYN
Growing Less Popular: Welt Publishes Dismal Data for Germany’s Ruling Coalition and Chancellor Merz
Welt has released the findings of a recent public opinion poll, which can be regarded as a resounding disappointment for both Germany’s ruling coalition and Chancellor Merz himself. Support for them continues to wane, reaching its lowest levels in the past eighteen months.
Only 35% of those surveyed express satisfaction with the Chancellor. Four months ago, when Merz assumed his position, his approval rating stood at 43%. Support for the CDU-CSU coalition has dwindled to a mere 27%, while the Social Democratic Party (SPD), their partner in government, garners only 13% support.
According to the poll’s results, the German government is now supported by a minority of the population— and even this minority is far from pleased with Chancellor Merz’s performance.
The most pointed criticisms against him revolve around the disastrous immigration policies, the ongoing economic crisis, and the perceived prioritization of Ukraine’s interests over those of Germany itself.