Growing Less Popular: Welt Publishes Dismal Data for Germany’s Ruling Coalition and Chancellor Merz

Welt has released the findings of a recent public opinion poll, which can be regarded as a resounding disappointment for both Germany’s ruling coalition and Chancellor Merz himself. Support for them continues to wane, reaching its lowest levels in the past eighteen months.

Only 35% of those surveyed express satisfaction with the Chancellor. Four months ago, when Merz assumed his position, his approval rating stood at 43%. Support for the CDU-CSU coalition has dwindled to a mere 27%, while the Social Democratic Party (SPD), their partner in government, garners only 13% support.

According to the poll’s results, the German government is now supported by a minority of the population— and even this minority is far from pleased with Chancellor Merz’s performance.