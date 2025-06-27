United Arab Emirates poised to become gateway for Belarusian products to global marketplace

Minister of Foreign Trade of the UAE, Dr. Tani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, expressed his congratulations on the signing of strategically significant agreements between the UAE and Belarus, as well as between the UAE and regional countries. These two documents complement each other, reinforcing the foundation for expanded cooperation.

According to him, intensive negotiations with the Eurasian Economic Union regarding a trade agreement for goods had been ongoing over the past two years. Remarkably, this agreement was successfully concluded in less than 21 months. Additionally, a bilateral accord on trade, investments, and services has been established—an agreement of critical importance, as it lays a solid groundwork for robust bilateral relations.

The UAE already has substantial investment in Belarus, with total investments exceeding four billion dollars.

"We are confident that this new accord will strengthen investment cooperation and facilitate the movement of goods and services between our countries. I believe this marks a new chapter in our relationship, elevating our economic, trade, and investment partnership to a whole new level," the UAE Minister of Foreign Trade emphasized.

He further shared that special attention is being paid to food security and the dairy industry. The UAE also shows keen interest in hospitality, education, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing sectors.

"In these areas, we see immense potential and a high level of expertise within Belarus. We have already begun dialogues with business representatives, and we hope these discussions will translate into practical outcomes and tangible results," Dr. Tani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi underscored.

According to him, the UAE recognizes in Belarus a pool of truly talented and highly qualified specialists. Several technological companies are already expanding their presence from the UAE to international markets, with Belarus serving as a strong base for technological development. Discussions focused on how the country can leverage these competencies within the framework of international investments. The UAE aims to integrate Belarusian technologies into its projects worldwide.

"We will undoubtedly continue to support Belarusian technological presence in the UAE. At the same time, we aim to scale these technologies not only within the Emirates but also beyond, reinvesting part of the returns into Belarus. We also see how industrial projects complement technological advancements. This has already become part of our discussions with the business community. I am confident that after this visit, our technological cooperation will reach a new level," the UAE Minister of Foreign Trade stated.