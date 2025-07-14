3.74 BYN
What Are the Priorities of Belarus and Saint Petersburg in Healthcare?
A meeting between delegations from Saint Petersburg and Minsk took place at the Ministry of Health of Belarus. The discussion focused on cooperation in the healthcare sector. The leading specialists, heads of medical institutions, and representatives of municipal authorities from both Belarus and Russia gathered around a roundtable to exchange ideas. The main topics included oncology, cardiac surgery, diagnostics, and rehabilitation. They also discussed the organization of joint scientific projects and the continuous professional development of specialists.
As a result of the meeting, on July 14, Governor of Saint Petersburg Alexander Beglov and Chairwoman of the Council of the Republic Natalia Kochanova announced a new joint initiative. This project will become part of the Union State programs, specifically targeting the diagnosis and treatment of oncological diseases.