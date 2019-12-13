Georgia smells of protest roses again. Following the recent parliamentary elections, there has been a wave of discontent in the country. The ruling party "Georgian Dream" won the election, with a course towards a neutral status both in relations with the West and in relations with Russia.

However, Washington and Brussels are not satisfied with the choice of the Georgian people. And when the West is not happy with something, it creates protest streets so that a small but vocal minority could take power into their own hands.

The course for a dream, and why this dream does not suit democracy. Learn the details from "Katyusha's Rationale" section.

It smells like roses again

What does Georgia dream about, or how are the streets trying to trample this dream? Parliamentary elections were held in Georgia last weekend . Contrary to the will of the United States and Brussels, the ruling party won. 54% of votes. The opposition tried to dance the lezginka to the pro-Western tune of "they stole from us," but it was extremely unconvincing. So the West's well-oiled mechanism for removing unwanted governments has clearly failed. The protests are becoming less and less convincing.

Georgia has been trying to make noise since last weekend. They promised a powerful wave, but it turned out to be a modest concert. And among the protesters there are not so many Georgians as Europeans. Irish journalist Chay Bowes claimed to have spotted the fake touring protesters and posted evidence on social media.

The defeat of the pro-Western opposition was obvious from the very beginning. The Georgian people fear that they will be thrown into war following Ukraine. That is why he adheres to the ruling Georgian Dream party from an independent position in relations with the West. There is nothing extraordinary in these results; the popularity of the ruling party can be explained by the quite good economic results of recent years and its energetic election campaign. A representative of our country also monitored the election process.

Oleg Dyachenko - Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:

"During the entire election day, as an observer, I did not record any violations at the polling stations. And the atmosphere in society itself was calm. When you analyze the situation on the streets and communicate with ordinary citizens, everyone is interested in the stable development of the republic, so that there were no very serious political upheavals in society. And what we showed to the media is the picture that was then created, I think, artificially at some polling stations, in order to accuse the Georgian leadership of allegedly committing some violations."

After the voting, but BEFORE the results are announced. The footage of people clashing has emerged.

So the opposition refused to admit its defeat a priori. And it clearly prepared in advance. They reported massive falsifications. They, however, like a certain Russian trace, were simply sensed.

Salome Zurabishvili - President of Georgia:

"It doesn't matter that we don't have evidence (of Russian interference in the elections), the US didn't have any either. This is always very difficult to demonstrate. No country has been able to demonstrate this, not even the United States, when Russia interfered in its elections, and other European countries. Therefore, we will not be able to demonstrate more than countries that are much stronger to demonstrate the hybrid attacks that they are subject to. But what is important is not what we demonstrate from the outside, but what the Georgian population knows, feels and sees."

After the Georgian elections, there was a sharp alarm in the West. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on social media that the Georgian people "have the right to know what happened" during the vote. What was happening though? People have made a choice not in favor of the West, which imposes on them such things as LGBT. But the West cannot come to terms with it. The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, demanded an investigation into election violations. While the OSCE recognized them as democratic. The US has threatened Georgia with "further consequences" if the country does not change course.

Tomasz Grygucz - political scientist (Poland):

"Today we see how the West puts pressure on the states - Georgia or Moldova. The United States, the European Union, and Poland said they simply did not like the results of the elections in Georgia. This means that the votes need to be recounted again, because the choice of the Georgian people is not in favor of Western countries."

In general, an unprecedented situation has developed in Georgia. Deep conflict between the President and the government. The current President is a former French citizen and French diplomat, she was born in Paris, she studied in France and in the United States. She was the French Ambassador to Georgia. And then Saakashvili put her in charge of the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Next is the presidential chair.

Is it conceivable that the President of the United States, for example, would be a citizen of another country, or a very recent former citizen? In the USA this is not allowed, but in countries that need to be deprived of independence it is a must. Foreign officials in high positions: The President of Moldova is Maia Sandu, a citizen of Romania, Toomas Hendrik Ilves, the former President of Estonia, is a citizen of the United States. Valdas Adamkus, a former President of Lithuania, is a US citizen. Vaira Vike-Freiberga, a former President of Latvia, is a Canadian citizen. This list can go on and on.

Why is the West so unhappy with the current Georgian government? It does not dance to the American-Brussels tune, preferring its own folk music. The current government has launched a fight against agents of foreign influence. Georgia has one of the highest number of active NGOs, 25 thousand, 90% of which receive funding from foreign sources.