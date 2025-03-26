Zakharova Thanks Belarusian Foreign Ministry for Solidarity Following Murder of Russian Journalists

Maria Zakharova, the official spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, expressed her gratitude to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry for its solidarity in light of the murder of Russian journalists in the Special Military Operation zone, as reported by BELTA.

"We are thankful to everyone who responded. Many have done so. For instance, one of the first statements I saw came from our Belarusian colleagues. We are undoubtedly grateful to them for their show of solidarity," Zakharova stated during a briefing.

As BELTA reported, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry extended its condolences regarding the deaths of journalists from the Russian First Channel, the Zvezda TV channel, and the News Information Center "Izvestia."

"Incidents involving attacks on media representatives, as defined by international standards, require immediate response and effective action from international organizations. The silence of the OSCE, UNESCO, and the Human Rights Council once again calls into question their authority, impartiality, and ability to protect journalists performing their professional duties," emphasized the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

During the briefing, Zakharova declared that Moscow will demand a substantial response from international bodies regarding the murders of Russian journalists. "Our delegations and permanent missions at the UN in New York, Geneva, and Paris will seek comprehensive comments and statements from responsible individuals within these organizations regarding the brutal killing of Russian journalists by the Kiev regime," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson promised.