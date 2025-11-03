$2-3 Billion per Year: Lukashenko Sees Opportunity to Increase Belarus' Trade Turnover with India

"The cooperation matter between Belarus and India is currently highly relevant and under special control. We have not yet fully realized, or even come close to realization of the potential we have today. Although we have doubled our trade turnover, reaching half a billion dollars, this is practically nothing in our relations. And the target we are aiming for—$2-3 billion in annual trade—is entirely realistic and achievable. Therefore, the main goal is intensifying our cooperation," the head of state said.