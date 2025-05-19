Alexander Lukashenko Affirms Commitment to Building Long-Term, Stronger Ties with Cameroon

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, extended his congratulations to President Paul Biya of Cameroon on the occasion of Cameroon’s National Day. This information was reported by BELTA, citing the Belarusian leader’s press service.

"Over half a century ago, the Cameroonian people united and proclaimed a united nation. Today, your country confidently moves forward, successfully addressing social and economic development challenges, improving the well-being of its citizens, and expanding its foreign policy dialogue," the congratulatory message states.

The Head of State reaffirmed Belarus’s interest in strengthening long-term, robust relations across various domains, including bilateral trade, industrial cooperation, scientific and technical exchange, and humanitarian projects. He also expressed a desire to intensify cooperation on international platforms.

"I would be pleased to meet with you in Minsk, Yaoundé, or during multilateral events to discuss relevant issues of Belarus-Cameroon cooperation," the President noted.