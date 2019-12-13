PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Alexander Lukashenko arrives at Dazhynki festival in Korma

Image

On October 12, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is taking part in the harvest festival Dazhynki-2024 in Korma, Gomel Region, BELTA reported.

A highlight of the festival will be the ceremony of honoring the front-runners of the harvesting campaign.

The festival includes an exhibition of rare agricultural vehicles, trade and crafts rows and much more. The work on the preparation of the urban settlement for the main holiday of the rural workers began in January. Since then, most of the roads have been put in order, several dozen houses have been repaired and the territory has been landscaped.

