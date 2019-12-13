3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko arrives at Dazhynki festival in Korma
On October 12, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is taking part in the harvest festival Dazhynki-2024 in Korma, Gomel Region, BELTA reported.
A highlight of the festival will be the ceremony of honoring the front-runners of the harvesting campaign.
The festival includes an exhibition of rare agricultural vehicles, trade and crafts rows and much more. The work on the preparation of the urban settlement for the main holiday of the rural workers began in January. Since then, most of the roads have been put in order, several dozen houses have been repaired and the territory has been landscaped.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All