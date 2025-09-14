Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to international organizations, announced that Poland is not prepared to engage in joint consultations regarding the incident involving drones that entered its airspace.

Moscow had proposed that Warsaw collaboratively investigate the circumstances of the incident, but the Polish authorities showed no interest in this suggestion.

The Russian side notes that the entire situation bears a strong resemblance to a provocation: the drones arrived from the Ukrainian side, and Moscow considers the accusations against it groundless.

Poland appears to have little desire to uncover the truth, as the true perpetrators of the drone attack may be someone other than those initially accused. In such a scenario, the unwarranted deployment of NATO forces into Poland and additional Polish troops near the Belarusian border could occur.