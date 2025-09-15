3.64 BYN
Draft Declaration on Prohibiting Attacks on Nuclear Facilities Presented at IAEA Conference
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Draft Declaration on Prohibiting Attacks on Nuclear Facilities Presented at IAEA Conference
Six countries have called for a ban on attacks against nuclear sites. During the 69th session of the IAEA General Conference, Belarus, Russia, China, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Iran, and several other states presented a draft declaration urging an absolute prohibition on any assaults on nuclear infrastructure and advocating for the preservation of sovereignty in this domain.
According to the text of the resolution, all nations retain the inalienable right to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes and "have the right to effective guarantees against any attack."
Earlier, Israel and the United States attempted to completely dismantle Iran’s nuclear program during what has been termed the 12-day war.