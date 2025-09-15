Draft Declaration on Prohibiting Attacks on Nuclear Facilities Presented at IAEA Conference

Six countries have called for a ban on attacks against nuclear sites. During the 69th session of the IAEA General Conference, Belarus, Russia, China, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Iran, and several other states presented a draft declaration urging an absolute prohibition on any assaults on nuclear infrastructure and advocating for the preservation of sovereignty in this domain.

According to the text of the resolution, all nations retain the inalienable right to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes and "have the right to effective guarantees against any attack."