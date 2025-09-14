Washington has started to explore Ukraine’s natural resources. For the first time, an American delegation visited deposits in the Kirovograd Region to assess the potential for extraction and processing of local resources within the framework of a subsoil agreement.

According to Ukraine’s Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture, these regions are currently involved in the extraction of titanium ore, with future prospects for producing zirconium and hafnium. The latter is used in the nuclear industry. Under the rare earth metals agreement, Kyiv has granted the United States priority rights in developing such deposits.