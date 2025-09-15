Unconfirmed provocations involving unidentified objects. Once again, UFO sightings are reported in Warsaw. To justify the closed borders, the saber-rattling at Belarusian borders, and the NATO boots on Polish soil, Tusk is playing the escalation card.

Under the cover of night, he decided on yet another information leak: supposedly, a drone was shot down over the government buildings in the country. No photos, no videos, no details—nothing. Yet, drone hysteria is at its peak.

Donald Tusk:

"The State Security Service recently neutralized a drone operating over government buildings (Parkowa Street) and the Belvedere Palace. Two Belarusian citizens have been detained. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident."

It’s hard to imagine a scenario where a drone falls in the heart of Warsaw and Western journalists wouldn’t immediately rush to the scene, capturing the footage and disseminating it. And the Poles themselves can no longer silently observe this theater of the absurd. Comments under posts about Tusk’s leak reveal a clear internal division within Poland.

Yuri Voskresenskiy, political analyst:

"To somehow justify the prolongation or the reluctance to reopen borders, they’ve concocted this provocation. I don’t believe it’s entirely Tusk’s fantasy. Surely, something like this has happened—especially considering the number of Belarusian nationals currently in Poland, including those who fled after the events of 2020. It wouldn't cost much to try recruiting some of them for a provocation."

And this is precisely the purpose of such provocations. Nawrocki signed an agreement allowing NATO troops to stay in the country under the operation dubbed "Eastern Sentinel." The details of this document remain classified, as the decree holds a secret status. The so-called "Eastern Sentinel" involves deploying forces from several NATO member states, including the UK, Germany, Denmark, and France. Essentially, it’s another pretext to increase NATO’s troop presence near Belarusian borders. For Warsaw, this means a loss of sovereignty, as stationing NATO troops heightens the country’s dependence on alliance decisions and policies.

Nikolai Mezhevich, head of the Belarusian Studies Center at the Institute of Europe RAS, Doctor of Economic Sciences, Professor

"Undoubtedly, this is a strategic line proclaimed by NATO and the European Union. Creating tension along the western borders of the Union State is a key task for our, frankly, enemies. If NATO truly wanted to march onto Ukrainian territory with music and dance, like Batka Makhno riding into a hamlet on a tachanka, it would have done so long ago. But it hasn't. Why? Because they understand the risks perfectly well. They aim to create a situation where they appear to be intervening, influencing the situation—yet not actually doing so. In my view, today in Brussels, the EU, and NATO headquarters, the tactic is more about delaying and gradually escalating."