Lukashenko: Belarus Is Ready to Assist Development of Kherson Region in Every Possible Way

Belarusian delegation plans to visit several enterprises. This presents an opportunity to determine what could be beneficial for the region. There is strong interest in joint work in industry and agriculture. The willingness to develop contacts has also been confirmed in Minsk.

"I am watching very closely how events are unfolding in the new territories of Russia. You know this well, especially Kherson Region. I observe your travels. I am somewhat surprised that in this situation, when not just shootings are happening but a full-scale war is ongoing right on your land, you are still harvesting bread and attending to other issues," said the President. "We are fully prepared to assist you in construction, developing agriculture, and supplying necessary equipment. I am well aware of how much attention Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin pays to the development of these regions. There is significant funding."

The head of state is confident that Belarusian products offer the best price-to-quality ratio for Kherson Region. "Moreover, we are ready to establish service centers to maintain machinery and equipment," added Alexander Lukashenko.

He also expressed readiness to cooperate in the field of agriculture. Belarus is willing, among other things, to purchase fruit and vegetable products from Kherson Region. "If such an opportunity exists, I am ready to send specialists to Kherson to examine and discuss what we can acquire," said the President.