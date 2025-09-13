In an interview with "Razvedchik" of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reflected on the influence of external factors on the development of the Union State. He noted that Western sanctions, in some ways, have been even beneficial, as they have accelerated the pursuit of economic sovereignty, financial independence, and technological self-reliance.

President Lukashenko elaborated on how, over recent years, Belarusian-Russian cooperation across economic, technological, and defense sectors has reached a qualitatively new level. He highlighted the most successful projects and identified the reserves for further growth.

Looking back on the path traveled, the President emphasized that choosing to forge a union with Russia was dictated by necessity and has saved both nations from economic catastrophe and the erosion of sovereignty: "This became especially evident after the 1998 crisis, when enterprises shut down, prices soared, and people lost their savings. It was then that it became unmistakably clear — either we find solutions together, or each country survives alone."

According to him, the nations found a way through genuine economic integration, joint manufacturing, and coordinated social policies.

Acknowledging that not everything was achieved immediately, Lukashenko admitted that compromises were made because the stakes are rooted in the very destiny of the peoples. "We have endured numerous trials: financial crises, global economic upheavals, and relentless Western sanctions. Together, we have withstood a rigorous test of resilience," he stated.

The unique format of integration—unparalleled anywhere in the world—permits each country to preserve its sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and governmental structure. "Strong sovereign states form a strong union. That is the formula for the success of any integration," Lukashenko affirmed.

He pointed out that while Belarusian and Russian resources differ, this very difference is the strength of the Union State: the countries do not duplicate, but complement each other. Russia remains Belarus’s main trading and economic partner. "By the end of last year, Belarus ranked among the top four countries globally in terms of trade volume with Russia, and continues to lead among Commonwealth of Independent States nations. Trade turnover between our countries has increased sevenfold, reaching nearly $60 billion in 2024, including services," he noted.

Special focus is given to import substitution projects. As an example, Lukashenko cited the BELAZ 90-ton dump truck powered by a Russian Yaroslavl engine with 1,050 horsepower.

"Previously, only foreign engines were used in this class. The Russian engine matches foreign counterparts in performance and incurs lower operational costs," he explained.

Significant progress has also been achieved in microelectronics: a roadmap to 2030 envisions the creation of 88 new product types. The implementation of the "Union Machine" project is in full swing, with all components produced within Belarus and Russia. Thanks to joint efforts, food security for the Union State has been secured at 100%.

Lukashenko considers the improvement of citizens’ quality of life its greatest achievement—the residents of the Union enjoy equal rights in employment, social security, healthcare, education, and pensions.

"Introducing preferential tariffs on mobile communications, expanding electoral rights, increasing regional flights—all these are tangible indicators of strengthening union relations," he pointed out.

He identified further regional integration as the foundation of future development. The annual Belarus-Russia Forum of Regions has become a key platform for interstate cooperation, innovation, and contractual agreements.

Collaborations in scientific and technological fields have evolved from sector support to the creation of new directions. Notably, in space exploration: eight joint programs, Belarus’s first female cosmonaut on orbit, an operational Earth remote sensing satellite, and a new spacecraft with record resolution of 35 cm—featuring Belarusian "stuff" on a Russian platform.

Both nations are actively working toward a unified digital space, advancing AI and "smart" technologies. In medicine, joint developments are saving thousands of lives.

A true technological breakthrough and symbol of brotherly friendship is the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant. It serves as our response to political pressure and a platform for developing our own expertise in peaceful atomic energy," Lukashenko emphasized.

However, he noted that moving forward is difficult without integrated energy markets. The signed agreement on a common electricity market is merely the beginning. "We need to progress further—creating a common gas market, establishing unified rules for the oil industry, and ensuring fair prices for refiners, with equal conditions for economic entities of both countries," he said.