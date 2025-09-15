Lukashenko: Belarus Is Always Ready to Inflict Unacceptable Damage if Someone Treads on Our Land

"We do not threaten anyone. However, I want to tell Alexander Grigorievich Volfovich (Secretary of the Security Council) that enough of us justifying ourselves — whether we are at war or not against them... We told them once, and that’s enough. I believe they have heard us. Everyone (smart people) understands. No matter how many times we say it, we are capable of responding to any aggressor. We do not aim to conquer anyone because we cannot conquer. We understand this perfectly well. Surrounding us are strong states, what can I say. But we are always ready to inflict unacceptable damage if someone steps on our land," emphasized the Belarusian leader.