In the Soviet years, many teenagers, inspired by a famous film starring Pavel Kadotchnikov, dreamt of “the daring deed of a scout.” But what inspired President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, and whether his experience in the border troops proved useful, he himself revealed in an interview with the publication "Razvedchik" of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.

Like all Soviet youth, the President believed—and still believes—that defending the Motherland is the duty of a true man. “I often say: what kind of man are you if you haven’t served? Serving during my youth was an honor. Soldiers then commanded genuine respect from everyone. Today, we have restored almost the lost prestige of military service since the 1990s. The youth now aspire to serve, just as we once did,” he remarked.

Alexander Lukashenko:

“Military service strengthened my character. I always recall it with warmth. I am grateful to the commanders who taught me so much. I often think that if I hadn’t joined the border troops, I wouldn’t be the person I am today. As an only son and a teacher by training, I was exempt from conscription at that time. But I made the decision to serve. Partly inspired by the example of my cousins, I chose the border guards.”

The Belarusian leader sought challenges where they were hardest: “I wanted to test my limits, prove myself, and serve my Motherland. Our generation was brought up that way. I received an assignment to the Brest Border Detachment—the best in the Soviet Union. To live up to that reputation, you had to be alert around the clock. We trained rigorously. The border area was always tense, demanding constant combat readiness. Only physically strong, morally resilient, and responsible individuals could serve under such conditions. I rose to become an instructor in the political department of a unit in the Western Border District. I enjoyed working with the personnel.”

After working in Komsomol structures and as a lecturer at the society "Znanie," the President decided to continue his service as an officer in the 120th Rogachev Division named after the Supreme Soviet of the BSSR. His role as a company deputy commander, he noted, required the ability to motivate soldiers to master military skills, to cultivate in each a warrior’s character—a true defender. Tackling complex tasks with available resources developed skills to identify people’s potential, assess their capabilities, and suggest where each had hidden reserves.

“I am proud to have participated in the ‘Zapad-1981’ exercises. Serious maneuvers. When NATO saw them, they understood that messing with us was no joke. Through military service, I learned a simple truth: a respected, independent country cannot exist and develop without a well-equipped, professionally organized army,” he shared. “Today, this experience helps me as Commander-in-Chief to effectively build and strengthen the nation’s security system.”

Lukashenko also offered words of encouragement to the youth: “Always remember your Motherland. Cherish and protect its peaceful skies. That is the most precious gift that we, the older generation, have managed to preserve for you. It is vital that you are not only skilled professionals but also true patriots, socially mature, and spiritually rich individuals. Wherever you are, whatever heights you conquer—keep your roots close. The Union State needs your talents, energy, and aspirations in all spheres without exception.”