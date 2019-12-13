Alexander Lukashenko awarded medal "For Loyalty to Official Duty"

Фото Пул Первого

The Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin presented the medal "For Loyalty to Official Duty" to the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on December 12, BELTA reports.

Alexander Bastrykin noted that he would like to begin the meeting with a pleasant duty - to present the medal "For Loyalty to Official Duty" to the head of the Belarusian state on behalf of the staff of the Investigative Committee of Russia.