Alexander Lukashenko awarded medal "For Loyalty to Official Duty"
The Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin presented the medal "For Loyalty to Official Duty" to the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on December 12, BELTA reports.
Alexander Bastrykin noted that he would like to begin the meeting with a pleasant duty - to present the medal "For Loyalty to Official Duty" to the head of the Belarusian state on behalf of the staff of the Investigative Committee of Russia.
"In honor of your anniversary and for the fact that you strengthen the cooperation between the investigative committees of Belarus and Russia and make your invaluable contribution to this, among other things," the Chairman of the Investigative Committee said.
