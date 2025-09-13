Belarus' President Supports Minsk Readiness to Implement Mutually Beneficial Projects with Harare

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5130b606-0ca0-42cf-9066-f31c1fe75327/conversions/7c18501a-845a-4f73-bb16-8a6a40caa8f7-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5130b606-0ca0-42cf-9066-f31c1fe75327/conversions/7c18501a-845a-4f73-bb16-8a6a40caa8f7-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5130b606-0ca0-42cf-9066-f31c1fe75327/conversions/7c18501a-845a-4f73-bb16-8a6a40caa8f7-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5130b606-0ca0-42cf-9066-f31c1fe75327/conversions/7c18501a-845a-4f73-bb16-8a6a40caa8f7-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa on his birthday, BelTA reports.

"Formation of Zimbabwean statehood is directly related to your multifaceted activities. A true patriot and wise politician, you, together with the people, achieved freedom and independence for your country in the liberation struggle, and you work tirelessly for its progressive development and the growth of people's well-being," the congratulatory message read. "The national strategy Vision 2030, developed under your leadership, is yielding tangible results: Zimbabwe is confidently moving towards modernization and enjoys well-deserved international authority."

The head of state noted the deepening of friendly relations between Belarus and Zimbabwe. "I confirm the readiness of Minsk, a proven partner of Harare, to implement a comprehensive roadmap for cooperation for 2026-2030 and new mutually beneficial projects in various areas," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.