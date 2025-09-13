news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/01a9ec41-fa22-467f-897f-19fec76cc5a8/conversions/86866070-ae7a-4f6c-8c18-7b57d528d132-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/01a9ec41-fa22-467f-897f-19fec76cc5a8/conversions/86866070-ae7a-4f6c-8c18-7b57d528d132-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/01a9ec41-fa22-467f-897f-19fec76cc5a8/conversions/86866070-ae7a-4f6c-8c18-7b57d528d132-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/01a9ec41-fa22-467f-897f-19fec76cc5a8/conversions/86866070-ae7a-4f6c-8c18-7b57d528d132-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

In an interview for the Razvedchik publication of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko shared his vision of possible changes in Belarusian-Polish relations in connection with the inauguration of Poland's new president Karol Nawrocki. The head of state frankly assessed the situation, noting that Minsk does not expect a quick warming in the dialogue, but remains open to constructive contacts.

The President of Belarus is confident that the Polish people want to develop relations with the neighboring country: "We know that the Polish people want to develop relations with our country. Poles and Belarusians are not enemies of each other."

At the same time, Alexander Lukashenko criticized Warsaw's ongoing policy, which, in his opinion, makes groundless claims and accusations against Belarus.

"Poland has given shelter to our "fugitives", politically and informationally fueling them, using them for its own purposes," he said, referring to the opposition structures financed by the West.

The President also expressed concern about attempts to rewrite history: "Attempts to rewrite, "replay" history, to adjust its interpretation to the political situation continue."

The head of state recalled Nawrocki's role in dismantling monuments to Soviet soldiers during his leadership of the Institute of National Remembrance. He emphasized the tragedy: "Just think about it: 600 thousand Soviet soldiers, many of whom were Belarusians, died in battles for Poland and remained forever in Polish soil! And which of the Polish politicians remembers this today? How do they respond to us today? With threats, sanctions, militarization, "bypols", "bysols" (BYPOL, BYSOL - anti-government NGOs financed by the West. - editor's note) and other sabotage."

Alexander Lukashenko noted that Nawrocki is a staunch supporter of NATO and the alliance with the United States, and is unlikely to back down from his convictions.

"Therefore, we cannot expect things to go back to the way they were before," the President stated.

Nevertheless, he expressed hope that political wisdom and common sense will prevail in the Polish leadership: "We hope that those on the other side of the border will hear us, will objectively assess the situation in Belarus and will stop interfering in our internal affairs."