Lukashenko Congratulates Nicaragua Co-Presidents on Independence Day

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has sent Independence Day greetings to Nicaraguan co-presidents Jose Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Rosario Murillo, BelTA reports.

The head of state noted the dynamic development of relations between Belarus and Nicaragua, based on mutual respect and trust, commitment to universal values and social justice.

"Our countries are working on implementing joint trade and economic projects, successfully interacting on international platforms, and holding large-scale cultural events together," the congratulatory message says. "I look forward to further strengthening friendly ties and deepening constructive cooperation in areas of common interest for the benefit of both countries."