For over three decades, Alexander Lukashenko has led Belarus—a period marked by profound global shifts and challenges. In his inaugural speech, he described the country’s development as the "Belarusian way," a path uniquely its own.

In an interview with the publication "Razvedchik" of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Lukashenko revealed what he considers the key to his success, the lessons he has learned from nation-building over the years, and whether there is still anything that could surprise him in the realm of high politics.

When asked about the secret behind his long-standing leadership, Lukashenko responds simply yet powerfully: it all boils down to a special bond with the people and a deep sense of responsibility.

"Forgive my frankness, but I have often said that presidents are not made—they are born. It’s about how, over time, a person develops a conscious love for their country and people, and a willingness to shoulder responsibility during difficult times," he explains.

According to the President, the greatest fear for him is letting down those who have entrusted him with their confidence. This conviction forms the foundation of his approach to governance: "I swore to serve them honestly. That’s what I do. I work, I do not seek power."

Lukashenko emphasizes that pivotal decisions in Belarus are made with the people's opinion in mind, often through referenda. "I am accustomed to relying on the people in everything. I am deeply convinced that only they have the right to decide their destiny," he states, referencing the ancient Slavic tradition of popular sovereignty rooted in the times of the veche.

The primary idea he brought into politics was the preservation of continuity.

"There was internal confidence in the correctness of this course and in the demand of society. That’s why we had support," he explains.

For the Belarusian leader, the people understood that destroying the state meant starting from scratch. "Here’s the everyday formula for success: if you want growth and progress—respect the will of the people and do not break the foundations laid by previous generations," he underscores.

He recalls the historical context—Belarusians know what it was like to live under foreign laws and how life changed during the Soviet era. In the 1990s, he believes, it was unacceptable for the potential of the BSSR to fall into foreign oligarchs’ hands: "Not for any amount of money. People wouldn’t have understood or allowed it."

Lukashenko has always aimed for Belarusians to be happy on their native land and to govern their own destiny: "Although we may live modestly today, we do so with dignity. We live on our land, knowing how to live and what to do based on the resources we possess."

"Believe me, if there is no peace, if shootings and explosions erupt in the country—then nothing else matters: no jobs, no salaries," he warns. "That’s why I keep repeating: it’s better to fight in the fields, factories, and farms than in trenches."

He calls for vigilance and unity: "We must not relax or become complacent. We can achieve more if we work together and stay united. Our way of life depends on how we work; our destiny depends on our unity. The main thing is peace and harmony."