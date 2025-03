Alexander Lukashenko Congratulates Aryna Sabalenka on Victory in Miami

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated tennis player Aryna Sabalenka for her victory at the tournament in Miami, according to a statement from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Congratulations on your victory at the tournament in Miami. Through your powerful, stable, and beautiful gameplay, you once again confirmed your leadership in women's world tennis. We take pride in your accomplishments and always support you. I wish you good health and further success," the message reads.