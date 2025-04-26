Alexander Lukashenko congratulates President of South Africa on Freedom Day

Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the President of South Africa on Freedom Day

On behalf of all citizens of the Republic of Belarus and on his own behalf, the Head of State Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa on the national holiday - Freedom Day, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.

The congratulations note that almost a third of a century ago, the heroic people of South Africa chose the path of justice, equality, respect for human dignity. "They invariably adhere to these ideals today, steadfastly defending them on the world stage with effective methods of bilateral and multilateral diplomacy. Minsk shares the principles and values of Pretoria. We are also building an independent model of sustainable development, embodying genuine multi-vectorism through integration into universal and regional associations," Alexander Lukashenko noted.

He stressed that Belarus is grateful to South Africa for its support in the UN and BRICS+, and declared its openness to more intensive cooperation through the New Development Bank and the African Union.

"I am convinced that in conditions when international trade is experiencing significant pressure, it is necessary to intensify economic ties between our countries, primarily in such areas as industry, agriculture, education, and information and communication technologies. I count on your personal support for these initiatives," the President noted.