3.40 RUB
3.41 USD
3.60 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates President of Tanzania Samia Sulukha Hassan on Independence Day
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan on the country's Independence Day, BELTA reports citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.
"Modern Tanzania is a country that continues to move confidently along the path of economic and social reforms, to ensure sustainable growth of well-being of its citizens," the congratulatory message reads.
The President assured that Belarus is ready to become a reliable partner for Tanzania in implementing the most ambitious plans to develop its own economy: "I am convinced that the development and joint implementation of projects in trade, industry, agriculture, medicine, tourism and other areas will contribute to further expansion of bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of our states," the message of greetings runs.
Alexander Lukashenko wished Samia Suluhu Hassan good health and new achievements in creative labor, and wished peace, unity and progress to all Tanzanians.
President
All
The task is a billion - Lukashenko counts on growth of trade turnover with Nizhny Novgorod Region
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates President of Tanzania Samia Sulukha Hassan on Independence Day
Lukashenko on Russia: We count on soon launch of unified gas and oil product markets
Lukashenko: Belarusians and Russians should feel all the advantages of the Union State in real life
Politics
All
Society
All
Geneticists identify markers confirming similarity of Belarusian and Russian peoples
First Deputy Minister of Information of Belarus speaks about goals of deepfakes
In January 2025, Belarusian-Chinese diplomatic relations will turn 33
CSTO PA meeting to discuss defense and collective security issues of member states on December 9
In the world
All
"Plundering mineral resources": US thinking about what else it can take from Ukraine
War is not over: Ukraine to increase number of drones with artificial intelligence in 2025
Self-liquidation of Europe according to US plan - what industrial giants have already surrendered
Assad resigns as president and orders a peaceful transfer of power
Regions
All
Incidents
All