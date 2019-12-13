PresidentSocietyPoliticsEconomyCultureHealthIncidentsRegionsTechnologyIn the worldSportHorizonTelegram news

Alexander Lukashenko congratulates President of Tanzania Samia Sulukha Hassan on Independence Day

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan on the country's Independence Day, BELTA reports citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Modern Tanzania is a country that continues to move confidently along the path of economic and social reforms, to ensure sustainable growth of well-being of its citizens," the congratulatory message reads.

The President assured that Belarus is ready to become a reliable partner for Tanzania in implementing the most ambitious plans to develop its own economy: "I am convinced that the development and joint implementation of projects in trade, industry, agriculture, medicine, tourism and other areas will contribute to further expansion of bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of our states," the message of greetings runs.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Samia Suluhu Hassan good health and new achievements in creative labor, and wished peace, unity and progress to all Tanzanians.

