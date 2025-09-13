In an interview with the publication "Razvedchik" of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed his views on the escalating tensions along the nation’s western borders.

Amidst the ongoing anti-Russian campaign in the West—characterized by often absurd measures contradicting the interests of their own citizens—particular attention is paid to statements by Polish and Baltic politicians about the intention to mine the borders with Belarus.

President Lukashenko elaborated in detail on Belarus's stance should neighboring countries take concrete action, and he criticized the broader policies of the West.

He emphasized that such declarations reflect a persistent Western stance toward Belarus and Russia: "Eighty years have passed since the end of World War II, yet in the West, our countries and their fraternal alliance are still regarded as threats."

Under this pretext, NATO accelerates the militarization of Europe, with Poland and the Baltic states following directives from their "masters", introducing so-called "defensive" measures. These include plans to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention and to mine Belarusian borders. Lukashenko characterized these steps as yet another attempt at pressure, where hostile policies threaten to spill into outright aggression.

According to the Belarusian leader, Minsk currently does not perceive any direct military threats: "We have no plans to cross our neighbors' borders uninvited. We are ready to foster friendship and cooperation with all those who genuinely desire it; we go where we are welcomed. But we do not do so on tanks—we do so on tractors."

However, he warned that such actions by neighbors—such as mining borders—do not contribute to regional security and stability. "Why mine borders today, wasting millions on constructing iron fences that migrants can cross in mere minutes? Billions have been spent, half of which has been embezzled; borders are being mined, armies are being reinforced with troops and equipment—what does it all lead to? Who benefits from this?" the President questioned.

He underscored that this madness is primarily dangerous for the instigators themselves: residents of border regions and wildlife are at risk.

Lukashenko noted that ordinary people understand the absurdity of these measures and oppose them. As an example, he cited polls in Poland, where a significant portion of the population—around 54% as of 2024—expresses dissatisfaction with such reckless ventures.

"Who wants to accept the idea that the government is spending citizens' taxes not on social needs but on military provocations and senseless adventures?" he asked. The President also recalled the consequences of sanctions against Russia and Belarus—rising energy prices, loss of markets, and declining budget revenues—which, in his view, have been a "self-inflicted wound" for Poles, Lithuanians, and Latvians.

Despite this, the political ambitions of Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia overshadow common sense. Defense budgets in these countries approach 5% of GDP (compared to Belarus’s no more than 1%).

"All the costs are borne by ordinary people, whose social well-being diminishes daily along with hopes for a better life. Yet no one is considering their plight or the fallout from these reckless decisions," he stated.

The President assured that Belarus is closely monitoring the situation along its western borders. "In the event of a direct threat, we will respond instantly to anyone who dares to infringe on Belarusian territory. If they move from words to deeds—things will get serious. We have everything necessary to inflict unacceptable damage on the aggressor. I advise against testing us," he warned.