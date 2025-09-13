Vilnius See No Threat in Zapad-2025 Exercises

According to him, no threatening activity has been recorded on the borders. The situation on the border with Kaliningrad also remains calm.

Earlier, the Lithuanian Minister of the Interior said that his country does not plan to close any of the operating border crossings during the Zapad-2025 exercises. Vilnius has repeatedly emphasized over the past few months that the Belarusian-Russian exercises do not give any reason to expect a surprise attack and do not pose the slightest threat.