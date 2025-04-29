Alexander Lukashenko Embarks on Working Visit to Volgograd

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has embarked on a working visit to the Russian Federation, as reported by the Belarusian Telegraph Agency.

In Volgograd, the head of state will join his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to participate in the international forum of the Union State titled "Great Heritage - Common Future." The primary aim of this forum is to preserve and protect the historical memory of the events of the Great Patriotic War.

The Belarusian delegation at the event includes parliamentarians, representatives of public organizations, university rectors, directors of gymnasiums and schools, as well as leaders of patriotic education centers, scholars, and members of the Youth Parliament of the National Assembly.

Alexander Lukashenko is also scheduled to lay flowers at the historical and memorial complex "To the Heroes of the Battle of Stalingrad" at Mamaev Kurgan.