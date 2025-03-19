Alexander Lukashenko expresses Belarus's readiness to support Republic of Srpska

During a meeting with Srebrenka Golić, the Chairwoman of the Council of the People of the Republic of Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the President of Belarus stated that the country is prepared to assist and stand by the Republic of Srpska as much as possible, according to BelTA.

"It is a pleasure to see and welcome you here in Belarus. I want you to know that you have not simply arrived in a country close to your people; you have come to your friends, your family, to your Belarus," said Alexander Lukashenko. "As far as it is within our means today, we stand beside you and will support you. Though we do not share a border, we hail from the same root. We remember that. Therefore, do try to count on us."