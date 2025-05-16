Alexander Lukashenko extends birthday wishes to President of Kazakhstan

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko extended his heartfelt birthday wishes to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Kazakhstan. This gesture was reported by BELTA, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"Thanks to your adept leadership, our friendly Kazakhstan is today successfully addressing key challenges related to ensuring sustainable economic growth and comprehensive modernization of its political system. The contributions of Astana to the realization of the international agenda are becoming even more prominent," the message reads.

The head of state emphasized that Minsk highly values the warm relations established between the two nations and places great importance on their further development.

"I am confident that the principles of mutual trust and equality that underpin the Belarus-Kazakhstan multi-format dialogue will continue to serve as a reliable foundation for strengthening bilateral partnership," President Lukashenko stated.