Alexander Lukashenko Holds Meeting on BNBC Development

The meeting, led by the head of state, was attended by the heads of the Council of Ministers, the Presidential Administration, the National Academy of Sciences, ministries and agencies, as well as the management of agricultural enterprises that consume BNBC products.

Addressing the meeting, Alexander Lukashenko recalled that during the launch of BNBC in November 2022, the enormous potential of this research and production cluster was discussed. "It was planned that premium feed, premixes, vitamins, and amino acids would not only take the domestic agricultural sector to a new level but also become a significant export item, generating foreign currency for the country," he noted.