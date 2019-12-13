3.42 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko holds meeting with Belarusian polar explorers
On 17 October, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko holds a meeting with scientists and participants of Belarusian Antarctic expeditions, BELTA reports.
The head of state was presented with an exposition that displays domestically produced instruments and equipment for Belarusian expeditions, minerals and components of the Antarctic environment, samples of flora and fauna, and other exhibits on the topic of polar research.
The President will be informed about the scientific research and results of Belarusian Antarctic expeditions.
By decision of the President, Belarus joined the Antarctic Treaty in 2006 and takes an active part in research in this region. There are about 70 scientific stations of 30 countries in Antarctica, including the Belarusian Antarctic station "Gora Vechernyaya". Since 2006, 16 Belarusian Antarctic expeditions have been conducted, in which 51 domestic scientists and specialists took part, including 22 people two or more times.
The scientific results obtained in Antarctica are unique and have fundamental significance, since the global processes occurring on this continent largely reflect the dynamics of climate change on the planet and affect the conservation of biodiversity.
