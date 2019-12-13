PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes

Image

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has decided to pardon 31 people convicted of extremist crimes, reports BelTA with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

2 women and 29 men were pardoned. 17 have chronic diseases, 3 are disabled, 27 convicts have children, 7 of them have many children.

The convicts were released from the main punishment without abolishing the criminal record. The Ministry of Internal Affairs will ensure control over their law-abiding behavior.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All