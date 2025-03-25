3.66 BYN
Alexander Lukashenko Sworn in as President of Belarus
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has officially taken office. The inauguration ceremony took place in the Ceremony Hall, the largest hall in the Palace of Independence, as reported by BELTA.
Over 1,100 guests were invited to the ceremony. Just minutes before Alexander Lukashenko's arrival, the State Flag of the Republic of Belarus and the President's Standard were brought into the hall. Symbolically, the route of the presidential motorcade, accompanied by an honor guard of motorcyclists, passed through the two main avenues of the capital: Independence Avenue and Pobedy Avenue.
At the beginning of the ceremony, accompanied by a ceremonial march, the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus was brought to the inauguration venue. The event was opened by the chairman of the Central Election Commission, Igor Karpenko, who announced that by the will of the Belarusian people, in conditions of free and democratic elections, Alexander Lukashenko was elected President of the country.
Placing his right hand on the Constitution, Alexander Lukashenko took the oath in Belarusian: "As I assume the office of President of the Republic of Belarus, I solemnly swear to faithfully serve the people of the Republic of Belarus, to respect and protect the rights and freedoms of man and citizen, to uphold and defend the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus, and to sincerely and diligently fulfill the high duties imposed on me."