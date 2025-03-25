Alexander Lukashenko Sworn in as President of Belarus

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0a57d008-fc3c-4b78-b0ad-37491b6088c7/conversions/d85e7966-8553-4a6d-833b-42b006ac4d36-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0a57d008-fc3c-4b78-b0ad-37491b6088c7/conversions/d85e7966-8553-4a6d-833b-42b006ac4d36-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0a57d008-fc3c-4b78-b0ad-37491b6088c7/conversions/d85e7966-8553-4a6d-833b-42b006ac4d36-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0a57d008-fc3c-4b78-b0ad-37491b6088c7/conversions/d85e7966-8553-4a6d-833b-42b006ac4d36-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has officially taken office. The inauguration ceremony took place in the Ceremony Hall, the largest hall in the Palace of Independence, as reported by BELTA.

Over 1,100 guests were invited to the ceremony. Just minutes before Alexander Lukashenko's arrival, the State Flag of the Republic of Belarus and the President's Standard were brought into the hall. Symbolically, the route of the presidential motorcade, accompanied by an honor guard of motorcyclists, passed through the two main avenues of the capital: Independence Avenue and Pobedy Avenue.

At the beginning of the ceremony, accompanied by a ceremonial march, the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus was brought to the inauguration venue. The event was opened by the chairman of the Central Election Commission, Igor Karpenko, who announced that by the will of the Belarusian people, in conditions of free and democratic elections, Alexander Lukashenko was elected President of the country.