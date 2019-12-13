3.41 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko tells what present he gave to Vladimir Putin for his birthday
Alexander Lukashenko shared some details about the gift he gave to the Russian President on his birthday, BELTA reports.
“A very serious gift, which was created by our craftsmen. I think you can ask Vladimir Vladimirovich about it. It isvery original and special. I don't want to name it. It is a very serious gift created by the hands of Belarusians who treat well not only Russia but also the President of Russia personally. I think he can show it to you. You will like it,” said the head of state.
