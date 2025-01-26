RU
Alexander Lukashenko Votes in Presidential Elections

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko cast his vote in the presidential elections, as BELTA reported.

The head of state participated in the voting at a polling station located at the Belarusian State University of Physical Education.

The early voting in the presidential elections in Belarus took place on January 21-25. Voters demonstrated a fairly high turnout, with 41.81 % of registered voters casting their ballots early.

A total of 5,325 polling stations have been established across the country. On January 26, the main election day, these stations are open from 8:00 to 20:00.