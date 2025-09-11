Alexander Markevich, Head of the Department of Public Administration at the Academy of Management under the President of Belarus, shared insights on how Belarus responded to heightened military activity near its borders, and explained the reasons behind the West’s sharp reaction to joint military drills.

The most discussed aspect of these exercises centered on the potential development of protocols for the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons (TNWs). Markevich confirmed that the decision to station TNWs in Belarus has been made and nearly implemented, with the overarching principles for their use established at the political level.

"At present, it is necessary to practice coordinated actions among the technical military personnel responsible for the deployment of such weapons. However, this is not a practical implementation at this stage, but rather a process of working through regulatory documents and preparing the technical infrastructure. Therefore, the protests raised by Western colleagues lack any substantive foundation," explained the military analyst.

Back in 2010, information became publicly available indicating that NATO’s command exercises included scenarios involving a nuclear strike against Belarus, aimed at deterring the Russian Federation.

"In Western strategic documents or those of NATO member states, their adversaries are clearly delineated. We do not fall into this category; our response is directed toward countering threats and challenges that are currently relevant to Belarus," Markevich asserted.

The expert believes that once NATO adopts a more balanced approach—one that considers the interests of Belarus and Russia—the need for retaliatory measures will diminish naturally.

However, current actions by the West suggest intentions of territorial encroachment upon the Russian Federation and Belarus. Recently conducted drills, for instance, simulated scenarios involving the seizure of the Kaliningrad region.

Belarus is taking deliberate steps to prevent regional tensions. The "Zapad-2025" exercises have been intentionally relocated further inland, away from borders, with no concentration of equipment near frontiers.

"We announced well in advance that we moved the active phase of the exercises away from our national borders and NATO member states to avoid provoking tensions," Markevich emphasized.