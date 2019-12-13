3.43 RUB
Belarus and Azerbaijan implement agreements reached at top level
There are no closed topics in Belarus' cooperation with Azerbaijan. This was stated today by Alexander Lukashenko during talks with the Prime Minister of this country. Ali Asadov is staying in Minsk on an official visit. Azerbaijan is a strategic ally of Belarus. Whatever the area, the interaction is developing dynamically. This is the merit of the heads of state. Trusting relations have been established between politicians, and this affects the speed of implementation of many projects. The countries support each other in the international arena. As Alexander Lukashenko emphasized, this will continue to be the case.
Azerbaijan is one of the exemplary partners for Belarus
Azerbaijan is one of the exemplary partners for Belarus. Our countries have been linked by a strong friendship for more than three decades. And no matter what delegations are exchanged, the negotiations are always productive.
A priority is given to joint projects - from agriculture, industry, pharmacology to Belarus' participation in the revival of the Karabakh territories.
Mutual trade is growing year after year. As a result, it is expected to be over half a billion. But the leaders themselves set the bar at 1 billion dollars.
Belarus tractors are very well known in Azerbaijan. Moreover, 80% of the local market is occupied by our agricultural machinery. We produce them jointly at the Ganja Automobile Plant. The countries also plan to create an assembly plant for Belarusian elevators, a joint venture for the production of veterinary drugs, potash and nitrogen fertilizers.
Negotiations were also held today between the Prime Ministers of both countries. A number of documents were signed guaranteeing the strengthening of cooperation in all key areas, including industrial cooperation.
A. Lukashenko and I. Aliyev will meet at the BRICS summit in Kazan
As for the negotiations at the top level, it is possible that they will take place even earlier than on the sidelines of the climate summit. Azerbaijan has applied to join BRICS. At the summit in Kazan, which will take place at the end of October, Belarus will participate as a partner country.
