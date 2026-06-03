Belarus and Ghana May Waive Visas for Service and Diplomatic Passports Holders

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On June 4, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree No. 181 "On the Draft International Treaty." The document endorses the draft Agreement between the Governments of Belarus and Ghana on Visa-Free Travel for Diplomatic and Service Passports as the basis for negotiations, the press service of the head of state reported.

According to the decree, citizens of Belarus and Ghana holding diplomatic and service passports are exempt from visas for entry, stay, exit, and transit if their stay in the host country does not exceed 30 days from the date of entry. The total duration of stay must not exceed 90 days within a calendar year.

The Agreement is aimed at developing and strengthening cooperation between Belarus and Ghana, creating favorable conditions for intensifying contacts between government bodies of the two countries.