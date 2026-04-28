Belarus Extends Mutual Supply Mechanism with Cuba

The current mechanism for mutual supplies under the intergovernmental agreement with the Republic of Cuba of June 24, 2014, is being extended. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree No. 141 "On the Implementation of the International Agreement" on April 28, BelTA reports, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

The decree maintains the conditions for the purchase of Cuban medicines in exchange for imported automotive and agricultural machinery, medical supplies, and other domestically produced goods.