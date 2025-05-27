Belarus' Leader Offers Ethiopia Assistance in Agricultural Mechanization

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/602d77e5-6a8e-463b-9996-a654134a12fe/conversions/e8c39986-c7eb-4fbc-b11d-f407409e770e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/602d77e5-6a8e-463b-9996-a654134a12fe/conversions/e8c39986-c7eb-4fbc-b11d-f407409e770e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/602d77e5-6a8e-463b-9996-a654134a12fe/conversions/e8c39986-c7eb-4fbc-b11d-f407409e770e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/602d77e5-6a8e-463b-9996-a654134a12fe/conversions/e8c39986-c7eb-4fbc-b11d-f407409e770e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent greetings to Ethiopia President Taye Atske Selassie, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Aliand and friendly people of this country with the national holiday - the Day of Establishment of Peace and Democracy, BelTA reports.

"This holiday symbolizes the victory of sovereignty and the aspiration for freedom of Ethiopians, whose courage and indomitable strength of spirit will forever remain in the memory of generations. Belarus attaches great importance to deepening relations with Ethiopia and shares with it views on topical issues and developments in the international arena. Together our countries stand for strengthening the multipolar world, demonstrate commitment to harmony, justice and sustainable development," the message to the President of Ethiopia reads.

Alexander Lukashenko reiterated his interest in expanding bilateral cooperation in the sectors of economy, education, culture and sports. "We have expertise in projects implementation on the African continent and are ready to offer Ethiopian partners our competencies in the processes of mechanization of agriculture and food security, as well as in mining, medicine, information technologies. I will be glad to meet with you in Minsk, Addis Ababa or on the venues of the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement and BRICS to discuss in detail ways to strengthen the Belarusian-Ethiopian ties," the head of state emphasized.

In his congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Alexander Lukashenko noted that today this country is confidently pursuing the course of strengthening its economy, playing an active role in regional and global processes.