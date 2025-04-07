Belarus' President Gives Interview to Interstate TV and Radio Company Mir

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko gave an interview to the Interstate TV and Radio Company Mir on April 8, BelTA informs.

Radik Batyrshin, Chairman of the Interstate TV and Radio Company Mir acted as interviewer. He has been working in this position since 2007. Batyrshin has taken part in a number of major television projects, acted as an author and organizer of socially significant information events, including the international telethon Our Victory celebrating the 65th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the Memory Watch project to mark the 70th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War.

The interview covered a wide range of topics, including interstate cooperation in such associations as the CIS, EAEU and BRICS, trade and economic cooperation with individual countries and on the global track, ensuring security in the region and improving people’s wellbeing. Special attention was paid to the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the need to preserve historical memory.

The Interstate TV and Radio Company Mir was founded on 9 October 1992 following the resolution of the CIS heads of state with the aim of preserving a common information space and promoting international information exchange in the CIS. The organization has national branches and representative offices in nine countries.

The company includes TV channels Mir, Mir 24, the radio station Mir, MIR24.TV information and analytical portal, Mir Teleport. The total audience of Mir TV channel exceeds 180 million people, Mir 24 – 80 million people.