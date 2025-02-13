Belarus President: We should look as far into the future as possible and invest in development

It is necessary to look as far into the future as possible and invest in development. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on 14 February at a meeting on the development of domestic microelectronics, BELTA writes .

"Today the world needs billions of chips, microcircuits, transistors. But the struggle for markets is significant, simply serious. No one will give up their niche to anyone for nothing. Competition will only get tougher. We can compete in this market. This is our great achievement. Therefore, it is necessary to look as far into the future as possible and invest in development," the head of state emphasized.