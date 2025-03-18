Belarusian President Tells about Agreements with Russia on Oil and Gas

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has announced agreements reached with Russia regarding oil and gas. He made this statement while receiving a report from Prime Minister Alexander Turchin, as reported by BelTA.

"All the issues that needed to be addressed were discussed, both one-on-one and in broader settings, especially in the larger format," Lukashenko said, referring to his recent official visit to Russia and discussions with President Vladimir Putin. He noted that the Russian President had given directives during this visit to resolve matters related to oil and gas.